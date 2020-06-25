Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:06 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 83,191 virus cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,518 deaths Wednesday.

Lancaster County has seen 4,152 cases and 352 virus-related deaths, according to the department of health.

The county coroner's office said that Lancaster County has seen 337 deaths related to COVID-19.

To date, 608,217 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

