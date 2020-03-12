As of Thursday morning, there are 19 presumed positive cases and two confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Secretary of the Pa. Health Dept., Dr. Rachel Levine, will be holding a press conference today at noon at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Updated 9:46 a.m. March 12, 2020.

The Pa. Dept. of Health announced Thursday morning that there are 5 new presumed positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

Four of the 5 are in Montgomery County, inching the county's total to 13.

The fifth presumed positive case is in Northampton County, which is just north of Allentown. This is the county's first case.

According to the Pa. Dept. of Health, here is the spread of coronavirus cases across the state.

Bucks (2)

Delaware (1)

Monroe (2)

Montgomery (13)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (1)

Wayne (1)

Posted 7:45 a.m. March 12, 2020.

Notable coronavirus news from last night:

- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus after working on a movie in Australia where someone was confirmed to have the virus. They are isolated and in stable condition. Read more.

- President Donald Trump implemented a travel restriction between the United States and Europe. The European Union has reacted, calling it "unilateral" and urging for cooperation. Read more.

- The NBA announced that it would be suspending the season until further notice. A player for the Utah Jazz recently tested positive for coronavirus. Read more.