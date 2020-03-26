Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the newest information.

Posted 12:30 p.m.

A staff member at one of Lancaster County's continuing care retirement communities has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility.

Garden Spot Communities in New Holland posted a statement that on Wednesday, March 25, "we learned that one of our staff members in Laurel View Memory Support tested positive for COVID-19. We are actively monitoring our residents and health care staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health."

Garden Spot spokesman Scott Miller wrote in an email to LNP, "The individual in question was a team member whose exposure was limited to one shift that occurred approximately 10 days ago. That person is currently self-isolating at home and is reporting mild symptoms."

Posted 12:12 p.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,687 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to recent numbers from the state's department of health.

Sixteen people have died in the state of coronavirus-related causes.

Lancaster County now has 21 confirmed cases of the virus. There are no deaths reported in the county.

So far, there are 16,441 COVID-19 tests that have come back as negative in Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of cases and deaths by county.

Posted 11:51 a.m.

Lancaster Central Market is still open to the public this week, though there are a few changes to the hours of operation.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Recently, the Central Market's Facebook page has asked for 7 to 8 a.m. to be reserved for the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.

Central Market will be closed Saturday, March 27.

Posted 11:23 a.m.

Thirty-three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 17 Pennsylvania nursing homes as of 9:15 a.m. today, according to the state Department of Health.

Spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that the majority of them were in southeastern Pennsylvania, and that he couldn't say whether any were in Lancaster County.

There are 695 licensed nursing homes in the state, of which 32 are in Lancaster County.

Posted 7:22 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,127 positive cases of the coronavirus, reports the state department of health.

This was up from Tuesday's 851 by a total of 276.

To date, there have been 11 reported deaths from the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Three deaths were reported in Northampton County, two each in Lackawanna and Allegheny counties, and one each in Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The department of health's website lists one additional death, but does not attribute it to a county.

Lancaster County now has 12 cases of the coronavirus.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 11,193 tests that have come back negative for the coronavirus.

So far, about 10% of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday evening.

Specifically, she said, more than 120 have been hospitalized, of which about 38 have required treatment in an intensive care unit, and about 18 have needed ventilators or breathing machines.

What to know for today

- Senate unanimously passed the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue aid stimulus. The house is expected to pass it tomorrow.

- To reopen St. Joseph's Hospital, or not? Local officials defer to state, federal agencies.

- Does Pennsylvania have enough protections and safety programs in place for the unprecedented wave of unemployed and uninsured residents?

- What's it like to ridealong with Meals on Wheels? Reporter Jeff Hawkes finds out.

- Can you travel by car right now? What are some things to know about travel and the coronavirus?

- Need movie, tv or book recommendations? People from Lancaster County share what they're binge-watching now.

