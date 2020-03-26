Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the newest information.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,127 positive cases of the coronavirus, reports the state department of health.

This was up from Tuesday's 851 by a total of 276.

To date, there have been 11 reported deaths from the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

#COVID19 Update: Today (3/25/20 at 12:00 am), there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,127. There are 11 total deaths in PA.Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 25, 2020

Three deaths were reported in Northampton County, two each in Lackawanna and Allegheny counties, and one each in Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The department of health's website lists one additional death, but does not attribute it to a county.

Lancaster County now has 12 cases of the coronavirus.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 11,193 tests that have come back negative for the coronavirus.

So far, about 10% of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday evening.

Specifically, she said, more than 120 have been hospitalized, of which about 38 have required treatment in an intensive care unit, and about 18 have needed ventilators or breathing machines.

What to know for today

- Senate unanimously passed the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue aid stimulus. The house is expected to pass it tomorrow.

- To reopen St. Joseph's Hospital, or not? Local officials defer to state, federal agencies.

- Does Pennsylvania have enough protections and safety programs in place for the unprecedented wave of unemployed and uninsured residents?

- What's it like to ridealong with Meals on Wheels? Reporter Jeff Hawkes finds out.

- Can you travel by car right now? What are some things to know about travel and the coronavirus?

- Need movie, tv or book recommendations? People from Lancaster County share what they're binge-watching now.

