Important info

There are now 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to the state's health department.

The cases, however, do not include the new case announced in Lancaster County yesterday.

This could be because it was reported too late; the state reporting system acknowledges reports processed by midnight, according to health department secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Or, the person may lives in another county and therefore does not count as part of Lancaster County's total.

The current totals go as follows:

Allegheny: 11

Beaver: 2

​Berks: ​1

Bucks: 9

Chester: 9

Cumberland: 10

Delaware: 14

​Lackawanna: ​1

Lehigh: 1

Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 7

Montgomery: 42

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 17

Pike: 2

Washington: 2

Wayne: 1

​York: ​2

Here's what to know for today

- So many people have been buying guns that the system for background checks in Pa. has crashed twice

- Lancaster artists and musicians are taking their shows to livestreams. Gyms are, too

- Pa. lawmakers are suggesting several different laws to help with coronavirus impact in the state

- Trout season was delayed for Lancaster County

- Superintendents are having a difficult time deciding what's best for their respective county schools

