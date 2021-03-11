If Thursday felt a little warm for Lancaster this time of year, it’s not you. The mercury climbed to 77 degrees at the Lancaster Airport yesterday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous high for a March 11 was set in 2016 when Lancaster hit 66 degrees.

Thursday’s balmy weather didn't set a March record, though.

That was March 8, 2000 when Lancaster hit a sweltering 80 degrees, historical weather data shows.

Historically, Lancaster has had a surprising number of temperate winter days.

For example, on Feb. 21, 2018 the mercury rose to a blistering 82 degrees.

Still, over the past two decades, Lancaster has had on the books only two warmer days at this point in March than Thursday. It was 2016 with back-to-back days of 78 and 79 degrees on March 9 and 10.

The average temperature for March 11 is 55 degrees.

So, while Thursday wasn’t record shattering, it could still land on a page in the history books, considering the official start of spring is not until March 20.

Look for the temperatures to dip into a more normal range over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Lancaster:

• Friday has a chance of rain and an expected high of 64 degrees.

• Saturday will be sunny and 50 degrees.

• And Sunday — when Lancaster springs ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time — mostly sunny and 56 degrees.