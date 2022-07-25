After a few days of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, thunderstorms could roll through Lancaster County.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into this evening, according to National Weather Service in State College. The weather agency predicts a 60% chance of rain and storms.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, tweeted that showers will exit Lancaster County by 3 p.m. and more could develop later this afternoon.

Showers will exit eastern Lancaster County by 3 p.m., and we’ll have to see if additional showers and thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for York, Adams, and LanCo., but I don’t see much happening. pic.twitter.com/pcAB157gHd — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) July 25, 2022

Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mWVQxRGUbt — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 25, 2022