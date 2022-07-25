thunderstorm 080719

A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

After a few days of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, thunderstorms could roll through Lancaster County.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into this evening, according to National Weather Service in State College. The weather agency predicts a 60% chance of rain and storms.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, tweeted that showers will exit Lancaster County by 3 p.m. and more could develop later this afternoon.

Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

More hot weather, chance of rain and storms; Here's the forecast for Lancaster County this week

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next