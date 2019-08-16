Lancaster County could see some more rain and possible thunderstorms today, but drier weather is ahead.
There's a 40% chance of rain today, likely starting around 2 p.m.
"Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and hail are possible this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service in State College said in a hazardous weather advisory.
Today's high will be 84, dropping to a low of 71 tonight.
Temps will warm up this weekend, with Saturday's high forecast to be around 92 and Sunday expected to be 94.
There's a 20 % chance of rain both days.
Warmer & more humid into early next week. Max heat index forecast to approach 100°F across the lower Susquehanna Valley by Monday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/IDd5okQMw9— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 16, 2019