Warm weekend ahead for Lancaster County
AccuWeather

Lancaster County could see some more rain and possible thunderstorms today, but drier weather is ahead. 

There's a 40% chance of rain today, likely starting around 2 p.m. 

"Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and hail are possible this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service in State College said in a hazardous weather advisory. 

Today's high will be 84, dropping to a low of 71 tonight.

Temps will warm up this weekend, with Saturday's high forecast to be around  92 and Sunday expected to be 94. 

There's a 20 % chance of rain both days. 