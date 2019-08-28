Wednesday's cloudy morning will lead to scattered showers throughout Lancaster County, with possible thunderstorms.
There's a chance of showers before noon, with thunderstorms likely between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., this evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81, dropping back down to the low-60s tonight with a low of 61.
The rest of the week should be mostly clear skies, with temperatures returning to the mid-80s on Friday.
Thursday will be a high of 80 and Friday will bring a high of 86.
There's a small chance of showers this weekend, with cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday.