Rain, wind and possible hail are forecast for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to a hazardous weather outlook advisory issued by the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a 60% chance of rain, with thunderstorms likely beginning after 5 p.m., NWS said.

"Isolated hail and gusty winds are possible in strong thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening," NWS said in the weather outlook.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued for Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties, along with Lancaster.

Wind gusts upward of 40 mph were reported to NWS, according to a tweet.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are currently tracking across south-central PA. Wind gusts to 40 mph have been reported in the Johnstown area, along with torrential downpours.

Today's high will be around 78, dropping to a low of 49 tonight.

The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny and mostly clear heading into the weekend.

