Severe thunderstorms with high winds could hit Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Some counties listed in NWS's hazardous weather advisory could see upward of 60 mph winds and some large hail, but Lancaster County should steer clear from that.
Humidity will start to drop today, compared to earlier in the week, but it will still be warm.
Today's high will be 90, dropping down to a low of 71 tonight.
Looking forward in the week, there's a slight chance of rain on Thursday, but cloudy weather is mostly expected through Friday.
Temperatures will drop off after tomorrow, falling back down to the high-70s.