Thunderstorm 3 080719

A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Rain, thunderstorms and high winds are possible in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to a hazardous weather outlook by the National Weather Service in State College. 

Showers are expected in the county before 2 p.m., with thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., NWS said. 

"Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain," NWS said. 

Isolated flooding may also occur in poorly drained areas, according to NWS.

NWS' forecast indicates there's an 80% chance of thunderstorms into Thursday evening. A few thunderstorms with wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible.

Today will be a high around 80 with a low of 65 tonight, according to NWS. 

Rain will continue through Friday as temperatures increase. 

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with temps in the high-80s and low-90s. 

