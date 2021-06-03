Rain, thunderstorms and high winds are possible in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to a hazardous weather outlook by the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers are expected in the county before 2 p.m., with thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., NWS said.

"Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain," NWS said.

Isolated flooding may also occur in poorly drained areas, according to NWS.

Scattered showers/storms will develop today, ahead of an approaching cold front. A few storms could become severe, with localized damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Localized flooding is also possible, primarily in urban and poor drainage areas of eastern PA. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/aekoIdfS2l — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 3, 2021

NWS' forecast indicates there's an 80% chance of thunderstorms into Thursday evening. A few thunderstorms with wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible.

Today will be a high around 80 with a low of 65 tonight, according to NWS.

Rain will continue through Friday as temperatures increase.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with temps in the high-80s and low-90s.