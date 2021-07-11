Stormy weather is headed towards Lancaster County on Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The storms are expected to begin after 2 p.m., bringing between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain to the county, forecasts show. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Monday, likely after 11 a.m., coupled with a heat index that could reach 100 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar weather, with showers and possibly thunderstorms likely throughout the day and high temperatures that approach 90 degrees.

Thursday will see sunnier weather with a high near 90 degrees, but Friday and Saturday will again see a chance of showers with temperatures reaching the low 90s or high 80s on both days.