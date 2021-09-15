Temperatures will reach toward the 90s Wednesday in Lancaster County, with showers and thunderstorms likely tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County for Wednesday, warning "thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts or flooding in spots this afternoon or evening." Thirty-four other counties were also issued the weather outlook.

Today will be a high near 89, dropping back into the 60s later tonight.

Most of the rain is expected later in the evening and overnight.

The northern part of the county is more likely to get thunderstorms, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.

There's a 60% chance of rain tonight, but NWS said showers and thunderstorms are most likely to happen between sunset and 2 a.m. Only about a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

Humidity will be around 90% today.

There's a chance of rain both on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS. Saturday and Sunday are slated to be sunny and in the mid-80s.

