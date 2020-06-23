Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible for Lancaster County Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be mostly sunny, with the storms rolling through the county after 4 p.m., NWS said.

There is a chance that some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, NWS said in a hazardous weather alert issued for most counties in south central Pennsylvania.

Flooding is also possible in some locations, NWS said.

Today will be a high near 88, with 95 percent humidity.

Click here for a seven-day forecast.