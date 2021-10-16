Lancaster County could see thunderstorms and damaging winds Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There will be a slight risk of thunderstorms containing damaging winds during the evening and afternoon, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued across much of eastern Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

Showers are likely throughout the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms after 2 p.m., bringing as much as half an inch of rainfall, according to a weather forecast. Gusts could be as high as 26 mph.

Any thunderstorms should dissipate before 8 p.m. Showers will continue until around 10 p.m.

No hazardous weather is expected beyond Saturday.