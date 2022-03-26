A hazardous weather outlook has been issued in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of heavy thunderstorms and showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A “vigorous” upper level low pressure system will cross the state, bringing gusty showers this afternoon that could occasionally produce graupel or small hail at times, NWS said in a special weather statement issued in eight central Pennsylvania counties including Lancaster County. The storms could also bring brief, scattered thunder showers with isolated gusty winds as powerful as 40 mph.

Unlike a typical springtime storm, the system moving across the state today has more cold air, which could produce strong but brief, gusty showers during the daylight hours, said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.

The storms will likely take place intermittently between about 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., bringing about a tenth of an inch or several hundredths of an inch of rain at most, Tyburski said.

Though the showers may be heavy, they will likely be short-lived at any one location. Enough hail could fall to cover the ground, but will likely then dissipate after about 15 minutes.

Motorists are urged to be aware of potentially rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon and early evening.