I’ve always loved camping. I grew up in rural northwestern Pennsylvania, where the woods are plentiful. But most of the time, I spent my summers with my family at a campground near other camping families.

A few times right after college, a friend and I went camping somewhere in his back woods, away from all civilization. We hung out by the fire, whittled and worked on our knife-throwing skills.

I had never really done any back-country camping (or dispersed camping), but it was on my bucket-list.

My friend and I attempted this about four years ago on a road trip out west. We spent our first night in Black Forest State Park in Wisconsin. After setting up the tent, we found nearly a dozen ticks on us and decided to retreat.

This year, however, there was no retreating. We packed up his car and drove north to Finger Lakes National Forest in New York last week. We picked a trailhead and hiked in.

Our camping spot was about a half-mile into the Interloken Trail (which runs about 11 miles). We cut into the woods a few hundred yards and set up what would be home for the next five days.

There is something rewarding about being unknown in a place like that forest. Any hiker who traveled through wouldn’t have been able to see us even if they knew we were there, and the only marking on the trail that provided us any direction to find our camp was a massive orange mushroom growing at the base of a tree.

I shot mostly film during my trip, but I had to capture the light shining through the trees one morning as we cooked breakfast over the fire. It was a nice moment to reflect, and it reminded me that more people (including myself) should take a step back more often.

The world is a crazy place, and sometimes taking a break from social media, phone notifications and text messages provides the perfect clarity. And, of course, hiking through a forest doesn’t hurt.

THE METHOD: Canon 5D Mark III with 24-105 mm lens. Shot at 24mm, 1/350 at f-4. Processed in Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

