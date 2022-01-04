A three-vehicle crash in West Hempfield Township caused traffic to back up along Route 30 early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near mile marker 260.1, near the North Donnerville Road overpass just east of Mountville, just before 1:30 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. One of the vehicles was traveling westbound, while the other two were headed east when the crash occurred.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash. No one was transported to a hospital, the supervisor said.

Fire police directed eastbound traffic off Route 30 near the Centerville Road exit, according to 511pa. Westbound traffic was not affected.

Traffic resumed normally shortly after 2 p.m., according to a dispatch report.