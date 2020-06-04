A lane of traffic was blocked in Lancaster Township Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash that left a van on top of a sedan.

The crash, called in around 2:13 p.m., was located in the 1200 block of East King St.

East King St. was closed from North Broad St. and Riverside Ave..

Luis Palma, of New Jersey, was driving on East King St. when the crash occurred. He said a vehicle sped past him, cut him and several other drivers off, which caused the collision. Palma said the vehicle drove off.

A Manheim Township police officer declined to comment on how the three vehicles — a Honda Civic, a Dodge Ram 150 and a Hyundai SUV — collided.

The officer also declined to say if anyone was injured in the crash.