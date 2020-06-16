Three people were taken to the hospital after a second alarm dwelling fire in Lancaster city Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was called in at 1:27 p.m. at 607 and 609 Rockland Street, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. Initial reports indicated heavy smoke from the building.

Miguel Jorge, 53, lived in the first-floor of 607. He said he heard an explosion and glass shattering from a bathroom.

“I grabbed my girl, I grabbed my cat“ and escaped the building, he said.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm less than 30 minutes after first being dispatched, which called for more manpower, the supervisor said.

Three people were initially trapped in the building, Lancaster city fire chief Scott Little said.

One man jumped off the balcony of the second floor, one woman was rescued from the third floor and a man was rescued from the roof, Little said. All three were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. Little was unable to comment on the status of the three people.

Firefighters were able to control the fire after approximately 30 minutes, Little said.

A Lancaster city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Little said it likely started on the second or third floor.

The fire caused extensive damage to the buildings, Little said. The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted that it is working to assist 14 individuals who have been impacted by the fire.

Our team is currently en route to the 600 Block of Rockland Street, Lancaster, (Lancaster County) to provide assistance and resources to an estimated 14 individuals who are impacted by this multi-family fire. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) June 16, 2020

The fire chief described the first few minutes after the fire crews arrived as chaotic.

"It takes everybody's hands involved to get the job done," Little said.

Lancaster city, Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Willow Street and Lafayette fire companies responded to the scene.

Lancaster city firefighters battling fire in 600 block of Rockland Street. At least one person rescued. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/XmJ8kL311I — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) June 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

