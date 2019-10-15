Three Lancaster County drug dealers were recently sentenced to prison, and a fourth convicted, in separate fentanyl related deaths prosecuted by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
The district attorney's office announced Friday the guilty pleas and sentencing of Alejandro Yens, Jesse Hernandez and Daniel Malena Velez Jr., as well as Kim Burgess Jr., who was found guilty following a jury trial.
Yens, 19, was sentenced Sept. 26 to 5 to 15 years for providing fentanyl to a woman who died Nov. 9, 2017, at her home on North Lime Street, Elizabethtown, according to the district attorney's office.
Hernandez, 61, was sentenced Sept. 26 will serve 3 to 12 years in prison for providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died in Lancaster city on March 30, 2018, according to the district attorney's office.
Velez, 21, was sentenced Sept. 26 and will serve 6 to 15 years in prison for supplying to a man who died in his Manheim Township home on Nov. 20, 2018, according to the district attorney's office.
Burgess, 39, was convicted after a jury trial on Sept. 23, during which he was found guilty of suppling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died in Conestoga Township on Oct. 5, 2017, ,according to the district attorney's office. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.