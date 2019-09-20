Three Mile Island shuts down for good, ending a marred, 45-year nuclear legacy

Electrical power generation at Three Mile Island ended at noon Friday, concluding a 45-year run that was marred by a partial meltdown in 1979 at one of the two nuclear reactors.

Plant owner Exelon announced earlier this year that it could no longer profitably run the undamaged Unit 1 reactor without a green-energy subsidy that the state rejected.

“Today we celebrate the proud legacy of TMI Unit 1 and the thousands of employees who shared our commitment to safety, operational excellence and environmental stewardship for nearly five decades,” Bryan Hanson, Exelon’s senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, said in a prepared statement.

“At a time when our communities are demanding more clean energy to address climate change, it’s regrettable that state law does not support the continued operation of this safe and reliable source of carbon-free power,” he said.

The subsidy Exelon sought would have come in the form of a requirement, already in place for wind and solar power, that utilities buy a certain amount of electricity from nuclear plants.

It would have cost the average residential customer about $35 a year, according to the Office of Consumer Advocate, a state agency.

TMI Unit 1 began commercial operation in September 1974, and Unit 2 followed in 1978. A March 1979 accident crippled Unit 2 and the reactor was dismantled and removed.

But Unit 1 continued to power over 830,000 homes and businesses.

Since Exelon Generation purchased Unit 1 in 2000, the company said, the plant has offset over 95 million metric tons of carbon, the equivalent of keeping nearly 20 million cars off the road.

The closing of TMI leaves Pennsylvania with eight reactors at four plants, including Peach Bottom in southern York County.

About 300 of Unit 1’s employees will be staying for the first phase of decommissioning. Other employees are taking on different roles within Exelon and others are retiring or finding other work.

Staffing is expected to fall to 200 in 2021 and about 50 in 2022, the company said.