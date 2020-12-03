The site of the 1979 partial nuclear reactor meltdown at Three Mile Island is poised for new ownership after federal regulators on Wednesday approved a license transfer.

The license for Three Mile Island’s Unit 2 can now be transferred from its current owners at FirstEnergy to TMI-2 Solutions, a subsidiary of Utah-based EnergySolutions.

That’s according to the announcement from officials at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, who said “the proposed transfer complies with … regulatory requirements, provides reasonable assurance that public health and safety will be protected, and is not detrimental to the common defense and security.”

The transfer is a key step to dismantling and completing the clean-up of the damaged and highly contaminated Unit 2, which stopped operating in 1979 after what remains the largest nuclear reactor accident in U.S. history. While most of the highly radioactive fuel was removed from Unit 2 by the mid-1990s, dismantling its remaining parts isn’t expected to be completed for decades and will cost at least $1 billion, paid for with ratepayer funds set for that purpose.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young noted that the transfer will ensure the clean-up is completed safetly.

“Because FirstEnergy does not own any other nuclear assets, transfer of TMI-2 to EnergySolutions ensures knowledgeable and experienced U.S. resources are secured to complete the decommissioning,” she said Wednesday. “Transferring the facility to a company that has completed commercial decommissioning projects in the U.S. ensures that legacy clean-up will be completed in a timely fashion by people with the expertise, knowledge and capabilities to best perform the work.”

Watchdog concerns

But local nuclear watchdog Eric Epstein maintains the NRC decision is premature, citing the fact that he hasn't had a chance to present his concerns at a public hearing.

Epstein, with the Harrisburg-based watchdog group Three Mile Island Alert, pointed out that conditions inside the reactor differ from those at other shuttered nuclear sites. In fact, he said, interior conditions at Unit-2 largely remain a mystery, since high radiation levels preclude close inspection.

“Three Mile Island has posed a nuclear riddle to experts for the past 40 years,” Epstein said.

Epstein repeatedly has shared concerns about how a rushed decommissioning could lead to radioactive disaster, threatening public health and the environment. That’s in addition to fears that clean-up trust funds will run out before work is complete on the island, which is situated in the Susquehanna River just north of Conoy Township.

Similar concerns were included in a letter sent earlier this year from state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell to federal regulators. The state and EnergySolutions have since reached a settlement.

Still, Epstein is pushing the issue, advocating for a public hearing that will allow him to present evidence to his claims.

With Wednesday’s announcement, it’s unclear whether he’ll get that opportunity.

A Nov. 23 Nuclear Regulatory Commission document references Epstein’s request for a hearing, noting that Wednesday’s approval could later be altered if a hearing is held and there are negative findings.

“The hearing, if granted, will not be completed prior to the approval of the license transfer,” it reads.

Epstein compared that method to a criminal court case, in which a judge “renders a verdict without hearing any evidence.” It’s backward, he said.

The nuclear watchdog said he plans to continue to advocate for a hearing by any means at his disposal.

“We’re not going to concede being denied due process,” he said. “The public is due a public hearing.”

The sale to EnergySolutions still must be approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities because a New Jersey-based FirstEnergy subsidiary owns a portion of Unit 2, Young said.

“Their review remains ongoing,” she said.

