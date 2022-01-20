Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in Marietta Borough that entrapped one person.

The crash occurred on Market Street near Aaron Street in Marietta Borough on Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

The persons injured in the crash suffered serious injuries at the time they were transported to the hospital, said Bryan Smith, the deputy chief of Pioneer Fire Department in Marietta. These injuries were not life threatening, he added.

One person was entrapped in the passenger side of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Fire and rescue officials were able to free the person, who was then transported to the hospital along with two other people injured in the crash. Smith did not disclose to which hospital the patients were taken.

It is unknown what happened to cause the two-vehicle accident, Smith said.