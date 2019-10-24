Three county departments delivered good news to the Lancaster County Commissioners Tuesday as the county's 2020 budget came together.
The county controller, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds all reported that their budgets for 2020 would meet the amount appropriated to them by budget services.
Controller Brian Hurter began by reporting that his budget would meet the amount appropriated to his office. Last year's budget was $1,868,639, and this year's is $1,904,442.56, with the increase coming from personnel costs.
Hurter was followed by Jackie Pfursich, clerk of courts, who reported that her budget was reducing by approximately $31,000 from the 2019 budget of $991,825, and Recorder of Deeds Anne Hess likewise informed the commissioners her budget would be reduced from last year's $690,340 amount by approximately $4,000.
"Your budgets are really pretty close to what they were a decade ago, in some cases less" Commissioner Josh Parsons said. "That's pretty amazing work."
Next week the district attorney's office is scheduled for a budget hearing with the commissioners. Drug task force funding, a point of recent contention between the commissioners and District Attorney Craig Stedman, is expected to be discussed.