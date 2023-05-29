Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to a three-alarm dwelling fire in Manheim Township Monday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch received a call at 3:21 p.m. for a fire at 480 Snyder Road. According to Manheim Township Fire Chief Scott Little, fire crews contained the fire within an hour, but it was difficult to access through tight spaces in the house. He said nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Ben Chikes, a neighbor to the house and his wife saw the fire and called it in, running over as soon as they saw a family member pull up to the residence. They realized the family dog was still inside but were able to get it out unharmed.

"It seemed to start slowly and grow big quickly," Chikes siad.

The family declined to be identified or speak about the fire.

Little said the department is still investigating the fire's cause and extent of the damages. He said the family has been displaced by the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.