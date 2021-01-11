Ephrata police

ASSAULT, DRUG CHARGES

• EPHRATA TWP.: Tyler Smith, Ephrata, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and two counts each of simple assault and unlawful restraint after threatening two two women with two kitchen knives in the 100 block of Parkview Road. He threatened the women, took their phones and prevented them from leaving for an undisclosed period of time, police said. Police found nearly 1 pound or marijuana, $1,612 in cash and packaging material, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

• LITITZ: Christine Elizabeth May, 38, of Lititz, was charged Dec. 12 after police found her slumped over behind the wheel at a stop sign, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

• MANHEIM TWP.: Carlos J. Morales-Lebron, 46, of Lancaster, was charged Dec. 28 with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of a crime and simple assault following a domestic incident at his residence during which he brandished a hammer, held it above his head, and threatened to strike another person with it, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

• LANCASTER TWP.: Alexander A. Delgado, 24, of Leola, was charged with one count of drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia after police found about an ounce of marijuana, THC candies, a scale, baggies and smoking device during a stop for a registration violation about 1:55 p.m. Dec. 15 at Millersville Pike and North Bausman Drive, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory Manuel De Los Santos-Garcia, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver after police found about 1.4 pounds of marijuana and 6.2 grams of crack cocaine during a stop for a broken brake light about about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Jonathan Michael Tshudy, 24, of Lititz, drug possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of Adderall, a methamphetamine-containing drug, after police found about 6 ounces of marijuana, 30 pills and $690 in cash after a crash Jan. 5 in the 2800 block of Lititz Pike, police said.

HARASSMENT

• LANCASTER TWP.: Dashaun K. Guzman, 30, and Martha L. Moore, 28, of the 300 block Pennshire Drive, were each charged with harassment after a fight in which Guzman punched Moore in the face, causing a bruise, and Moore threw a vase at Guzman, injuring his right ear, about 2:30 a.m. Jan 1, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony Salveggi, 52, of the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive, was charged with harassment after getting into a fight with a woman at his home about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Edith O. Hazbun, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after repeatedly contacting a person after being instructed not to between Dec. 14 and Jan. 1, police said.

STRANGULATION

• MANHEIM TWP.: Rasheem Joseph Stancil, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged Dec. 23 with strangulation, witness intimidation and simple assault following an altercation during which Stancil intentionally placed both hands around a person’s throat and squeezed, impeding their breathing and blood circulation, police said.

• MANHEIM TWP.: Jordan Matthew Rubinstein, 31, of Lititz, was charged Dec. 25 with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats following a domestic dispute at his residence, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

• MILLERSVILLE: Prem Chhetri, 38, of Millersville, was charged with DUI and related offenses after running a stop sign, hitting another vehicle and causing it to roll over about 4:50 p.m. Dec. 26 near North Duke and West Charlotte streets, police said. His blood alcohol content was .313%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication in Pennsylvania is .08%.

• WASHINGTON BORO: Sithik Seth, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and careless driving after crashing into a tree shortly in the first block of Penn Street before 12:15 a.m., police said. His blood alcohol content was .10%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication in Pennsylvania is .08%.

New Holland police

DUI

• NEW HOLLAND: Sarah Hartman, 26, of Honey Brook, was charged Jan. 2 following a traffic stop, police said.

• EARL TWP.: Judah Buckwalter, 23, of Strasburg, was charged with two counts of DUI and a traffic violation after he was stopped for a complaint of reckless driving in the 400 block of Peters Road shortly after 12:15 a.m. Jan. 9, police said. His blood alcohol content was .199%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication in Pennsylvania is .08%.

RESISTING ARREST

• NEW HOLLAND: Cynthia Marsillo, 60, of New Holland, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting arrest and two additional charges following a report of harassment at an apartment building in the 100 block of East Main Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

• EAST PETERSBURG: Jacob Robert Charlton, 39, was charged with simple assault Jan. 2 for striking a person in the face, police said.

DUI

• WARWICK TWP.: Jeremiah Wyeth Robinson, 44, of Reading, was charged Dec. 30 following a traffic stop, police said.

HARASSMENT

• CLAY TWP.: Douglas Seymour Sr., 42, of Akron, was charged with harassment after contacting a woman who had a no-contact order against him 20 times and leaving seven voicemails on Jan. 7, police said.