Lancaster County and Pennsylvania education officials are expressing concern over a nationwide threat to school safety over the video-sharing app TikTok.

The threat, specific to Friday, does not describe a specific act or name a certain school or school district, instead warning “every school in the USA, even elementary,” school officials said. What started as an excuse to skip school, officials said, quickly morphed into a dangerous social media movement.

The alarming trend comes amid a surge in social media threats at various Lancaster County schools, causing closures, lockdowns and increased police presence on school campuses.

As of Thursday, four Lancaster County school districts responded to a threat directed at one or more of their schools. Several county school districts shared announcements explicitly mentioning the TikTok trend, saying they are monitoring it closely, asking students and parents to remain vigilant when navigating social media and emphasizing the TikTok threat’s extremely broad and vague nature.

Ephrata Area School District notified parents of the “troubling” TikTok post Thursday afternoon. The email to parents from Superintendent Brian Troop notes the post appears to be part of a national trend and did not originate in the district.

“We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools,” Troop said in the email. “We do not believe the threat to be credible.”

He added the district is “closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

Hempfield School District sent a similar notice to families Thursday.

“While there is no specific threat to Hempfield School District at this time, we are closely monitoring the situation and take all threats seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We will follow all of our safety protocols, up to and including working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities to investigate threats against our schools.”

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega also issued a statement regarding messages circulating on social media, primarily TikTok, that pertain to school shootings and bomb threats to schools across the nation Friday.

“These social media posts warn of threats but are not specific to Pennsylvania and do not contain specific threats, schools, actors, or locations,” Ortega wrote.

Ortega said law enforcement and school officials should report any suspicious behavior to Safe2Say at 844-723-2729 or info@safe2saypa.org or online at www.safe2saypa.org.

The Pennsylvania State Police is aware of the situation and is monitoring threats across the state, a spokesperson said.

“The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC), based in Harrisburg, serves as an information hub for federal, state, and local law enforcement. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with trained analysts who provide law enforcement with intelligence and investigative information,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We are confident that PSP has the resources in place to protect Pennsylvanians against threats and to work with all levels of law enforcement to keep the Commonwealth safe.”

This all is happening only weeks after yet another school shooting made national headlines. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a Nov. 30 shooting that killed three and injured eight at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, according to a CNN report.

Tyrone Howard, an education professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times that, after shootings, copycat behavior can follow for weeks, if not months. Such threats have been reported not only in Pennsylvania but California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Utah and several other states across the country.

Here’s a roundup of the threats and announcements related to school safety over the past two weeks in Lancaster County. Not all of the districts have confirmed a direct connection between these threats and the TikTok challenge.

Donegal School District

Donegal School District reopens Friday with an increased police presence after its buildings were closed Thursday due to an anonymous social media threat made Wednesday night.

Police said Thursday afternoon that Snachat messages indicated the user or users were going to shoot up a school in the district and stated, “donegal be ready tmr.” It was the second threat made to the district this week.

In a letter sent to Donegal families Tuesday afternoon, Donegal School District superintendent Michael Lausch said that school threats have been a “growing and disturbing trend” across the country, state and nation.

Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District and East Lampeter Township Police investigated “vague, unverified threatening” language from an unknown Snapchat account made Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the district.

Thursday afternoon, the district announced that the threatening language, which had been directed at the Huesken Middle School, was unfounded and remains unfounded. However, out of an “abundance of caution,” the district’s school resource officer and police will maintain a presence at the middle school Friday.

The district confirmed that the language and account had mirrored the national TikTok challenge calling for school shootings on that date. The challenge spread to other social media platforms.

“This national social media challenge is one of an increasing number of examples demonstrating the irresponsible use of social media, especially as it pertains to school safety,” said Conestoga Valley School District Dave Zuilkoski in a statement to the school. “This misuse of social media causes unnecessary fear, a waste of valuable resources, and shows a disregard for others.”

Eastern Lancaster County School District

Eastern Lancaster County School District went into lockdown after being notified of a threat shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Nadine Larkin, assistant superintendent for the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Within one hour of the lockdown, Larkin said the campus moved into a “shelter in place,” then back to normal operations. However, the New Holland Police Department secured the perimeter and maintained a presence at the school for the rest of the day.

Police confirmed that the threat was not viable.

"The threat was an outside act of violence to the Garden Spot Secondary Campus reported to the New Holland Police Department," Larkin said in a statement to the LNP | LancasterOnline. "The police department then contacted the school. The threat did not involve a student. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown and then shifted to a shelter in place status after the police patrolled the surrounding parking lots and found no suspicious behavior."

Solanco School District

The Solanco School District switched to remote learning Friday over rumors of an online threat that spread on Snapchat the night before.

An investigation including the school’s resource officer, state police and an “assembly of relevant members of Solanco’s Threat Assessment Team” found that the threats were not credible.

Social media posts only included rumors, the school district said, but "the rumors online quickly became amplified and misinformation grew."