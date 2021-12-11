Update: Rumors of a threat on social media that led to Solanco High School's campus being shut down Friday were determined to not be credible, the Solanco School District announced.

Rumors of the online threat began spreading Thursday evening on Snapchat and were reported by students to school authorities, the school district said in a news release Friday. Misinformation about the rumors quickly spread across social media, becoming "increasingly incorrect as the evening went on."

An investigation including the school's resource officer, state police and an "assembly of relevant members of Solanco's Threat Assessment Team" found no specific threats of violence and did not identify any students making threats.

Social media posts only included rumors, the school district said, but "the rumors online quickly became amplified and misinformation grew."

Though the threat was determined to not be credible, the school district wanted to ensure the investigation was complete and moved Solanco High School to remote instruction Friday "out of an abundance of caution," they said.

The school district thanked students and parents for bringing the issue to their attention.

"It is essential that students feel comfortable expressing concerns to district staff about any issue," the school district said. "This is the most important component of any school safety plan."

Previously reported:

After social media rumors of a threat regarding Solanco High School, the school district announced high school students will switch to remote learning on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release issued by the district's superintendent Brian Bliss.

"There has been no threat of violence," Bliss wrote in the release, adding that the school district immediately consulted with law enforcement after being notified of social media rumors of a threat.

"Solanco follows a detailed protocol when any such rumor or statement is made and threats such situation seriously," Bliss said in the statement.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Solanco High School has approximately 1,078 students in grades 9 through 10.

The release, which was issued on Thursday around 9:22 p.m., didn't say what the threat was, but thanked those who notified school officials.

"We put student safety first and foremost, and we appreciate your understanding," the release said.