Tonight's Ephrata and Penn Manor high school graduations have been postponed to Friday, June 4, as severe weather is expected to hit the county through 9 p.m. today.

Ephrata’s commencement will take place at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Field, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata. The rain date is Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. from War Memorial Field.

Penn Manor’s ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville. The rain-or-shine event will be livestreamed here. If the ceremony is shortened because of weather, pre-recorded graduation speeches will be shown here.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster and several other counties at 2:45 p.m. today that runs through 9 tonight.