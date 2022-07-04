Rain in Lancaster County

Walkers with umbrellas cross Orange Street at Queen Street as the rain pours in Lancaster Thursday April 30, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will stick around Lancaster County for most of this week.

Sunny skies should stick around for cookouts and other July 4 celebrations today, according to National Weather Service in State College. The chance of rain and storms will linger from Tuesday through Friday.

The highs this week will linger in the mid to upper 80s, while the lows at night will stay in the upper 60s.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster, according to NWS in State college:

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 87

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe and produce gusty wings. High; 87

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy a skies, a a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Low: 71

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 87

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 85

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers. Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers. High: 83

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers. Low: 67

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next