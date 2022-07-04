The threat of showers and thunderstorms will stick around Lancaster County for most of this week.

Sunny skies should stick around for cookouts and other July 4 celebrations today, according to National Weather Service in State College. The chance of rain and storms will linger from Tuesday through Friday.

☀️Nice weather to celebrate Independence Day. Mostly sunny and rain-free with temperatures very close to long-term climatology for the 4th of July. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vEwNWAtxNI — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 3, 2022

The highs this week will linger in the mid to upper 80s, while the lows at night will stay in the upper 60s.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster, according to NWS in State college:

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 87

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe and produce gusty wings. High; 87

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy a skies, a a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Low: 71

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 87

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 85

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers. Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers. High: 83

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers. Low: 67