Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

An estimated 3,000 people have gathered at Ephrata Community Church for a prayer ride for Linda Stoltzfoos on Saturday afternoon.

The ride is set to begin at 1 p.m. and tour about 30 miles through Lancaster County.

“I had no idea it would grow this big, at all,” said Brendan Veale, a co-organizer of the ride. Shaun Wood being the second organizer.

Cars and motorcycles packed most of the parking space around the church, decorated with yellow bandannas and flags. Yellow is Stoltzfoos’ favorite color, Veale said on the Facebook page that organized the event.

Mike Nolasch and his wife, Linda, are full-time travelers from Folsom, California. He said they were in Alabama when they heard about the prayer ride and they decided to reroute their travels to make it.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’re happy to support the family in their time of need and the biker community,” Nolasch said.

The ride is estimated to take about 55 minutes, beginning at the church and finishing at 320 North Ronks Road in Bird-in-Hand.

Veale said he’s not looking for “‘Thank yous.’ This is strictly for the community.”

Related articles