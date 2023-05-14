Thousands of people participated in the 34th Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy on Sunday, starting at the Manheim Auto Auction.

At 9 a.m., food trucks selling cheesesteaks, smoked meats, funnel cakes and shaved ice lined the auction’s lots. Inside, attendees played games such as mini golf, coin toss, balloon animals and face paint.

The festivities overlooked the hundreds of tractor-trailers, tow trucks, firetrucks and ambulances preparing to lead the convoy over 26 miles around Manheim and Mount Joy. As 1:30 p.m. got closer, the music blasting from the auto auction’s speakers was drowned out by the roar of engines and honking of horns.

Jonathon Werley, 19, of Berks County, isn’t a stranger to the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy. His family ranked 30th among the best fundraisers this year at the event, with $2,675 raised.

When Werley was 12-years-old, he heard about Make-A-Wish through a sports YouTube channel called “Dude Perfect.”

“It was just great to see how they interacted with somebody who wasn’t dealt the best hand in life,” Werley said from his family’s truck. “Once we found Make-A-Wish, it seemed like we were home.”

Until this year, Werley raised steers for the Berks County 4-H Dairy Beef Club, donating 10% of his proceeds of the sales of his steers to Make-A-Wish. Werley, who goes to college in Connecticut, and his parents fundraised on their own this year.

“I just got back from school a week ago today, so I was able to come out to the convoy,” Werley said. “Whether I was up in college or not, it wouldn’t hinder how much we would fundraise. It’s a family collective thing.”

Werley described how two years ago, they ranked 16th, getting the news over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even though they have dropped in the rankings, Werley said that doesn’t bother them at all.

“It’s great to see so many new people, new names come in,” Werley said.

Ken Witner, 69, of Millersville, was one of the new participants. He made balloon animals at the convoy Sunday alongside his brother-in-law, who helped with announcements, and his sister, who painted faces.

Witner for years has made balloon animals for local fairs and events before debuting at the convoy. By the time the convoy took off, Witner said he had made at least 200 animals, with any donations given back to Make-A-Wish.

“The best part of the whole thing is meeting the kids who have actually had their wishes come true,” Witner said. “I talked to a girl that’s gonna go to Hawaii; a lot of them go to Disney World.”

Make-A-Wish “creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” according to a news release. Each year, the local truck convoy raises over 75% of the funds needed for Make-A-Wish’s Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter, according to the chapter’s website for the event.

As of Sunday afternoon, the convoy had raised over $340,000, but the final tally may not be known for months. Last year’s event netted over $540,000, which the organization announced in September.

Brandon Fritz, 42, of Dauphin County, watched the convoy from camping chairs along the route near the auction with his wife and two young daughters, who were wearing noise-canceling headphones.

He first heard about the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy through his work. Fritz is a business manager at Cleveland Brothers, which has a truck in the convoy — one that he believes is the first and only electric semi-truck to participate.

“It’s a fun event that means something,” Fritz said. “It seems like the right thing to do.”