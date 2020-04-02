Lucy was a pregnant stray terrier-mix when she arrived at the Pennsylvania SPCA on Sunday, March 30.

As life pauses amid the coronavirus precautions taken state-wide, one thing that hasn’t is the ever-growing tenants at places like the PSPCA.

Though animal shelters are classified as a life-sustaining business, adoptions have been put on pause, staff routines have been reorganized and donations have been struggling.

So when Lucy had four puppies in an emergency c-section on Sunday, what would happen wasn’t necessarily clear.

That’s when Sarah Bair stepped in to foster the new mom and pups – named Luca, Levi, Leon and Leah.

Bair, a 29-year-old that lives in Lancaster city, said that fostering Lucy has helped keep her focused.

She’s an employee at Manheim Auto Auction, but since the stay-at-home orders and lack of business at the auction, daily life has been a bit upended.

“She helps me keep a schedule,” Bair said of fostering Lucy.

Bair isn’t new to fostering animals. She’s been a foster for the PSPCA for over a year and has fostered four other dogs and 15 to 16 cats. She also currently has five bunnies that she’s fostering.

It’s been a helpful for the PSPCA, too, which said it’s experienced an influx of volunteers to shelter many of the animals recently.

More than half of the shelter’s animals that were there before COVID-19 was confirmed in the state are now in foster homes, where the animals will stay until the PSPCA resumes normal operations.