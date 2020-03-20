When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses across the state to close as a response to the COVID-19 spread, which he said represents a disaster, more than a few people were left to wonder: Can he do that, legally?

LNP|LancasterOnline asked legal experts for their thoughts.

Wolf’s Thursday order cited Title 35 of state law, which covers health and public safety, as giving him “the responsibility to address dangers facing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that result from disasters.”

That section of state law includes using quarantine and isolation to curtail spread of disease.

“Does the governor have the legal authority to do this? Almost certainly, yes,” said Allison K. Hoffman, health care law and policy expert at University of Pennsylvania Law School.

“What’s challenging here is the conflict between the state’s public health power and the notion of individual rights or civil liberties,” she said.

It’s a balance, and one the courts can address, she said.

Scott Burris, director of the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, agreed.

“A storeowner could try to go to court and say that (Wolf) has exceeded his powers in closing businesses, but my very confident prediction is that a court would say that the power to do this can be derived from the explicit powers, like preventing movement and changing enforcement of business licensure. Courts give government a lot of leeway during emergencies,” he said in an email.

Marc A. Scaringi, a Harrisburg-area attorney, wrote a column for PennLive saying Wolf had exceeded his power with his partial shutdown earlier in the week.

He stuck by that assertion Friday.

“The governor is just making this up. There’s no statute talking about life-sustaining or non-life-sustaining,” he said in an interview.

“What the governor is doing is so broad and affects every Pennsylvanian – the overwhelming majority of which do not have the disease,” he said.

“His action is infringing on a panoply of rights of the Pennsylvania Constitution and the U.S. Constitution,” he said, citing property rights, freedom of assembly and unlawful seizure of property.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Scaringi also disagreed that disease qualifies as a disaster as defined by the statute.

Manmade disasters are things like industrial explosion and natural disasters refer to hurricanes, tornadoes and the like, he said.

But other legal experts agreed the coronavirus disease outbreak falls under the definition of a disaster.

But University of Pennsylvania law professor Hoffman took a different approach. The disaster emergency statute “includes any condition likely to ‘affect serious the safety, health or welfare of a substantial number of citizens of this Commonwealth.’ In my opinion and clearly in Gov. Wolf’s opinion, COVID-19 has reached the point of meeting this definition,” Hoffman said.

Tomar Pierson-Brown, clinical assistant professor of law and director of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law’s health law clinic, said Wolf could take even more restrictive measures under the statute.

“While democracy requires us to be vigilant in identifying and naming abuses of power, Gov. Wolf’s order is consistent with a legal exercise of authority,” she said.

During a press conference Friday, Wolf was asked about rescinding or modifying his order. He defended the order by saying that the state’s choices were to take action or to ignore the virus and risk many people getting sick and having an overwhelmed health system. “I don’t want to get to that point in Pennsylvania,” he said.

For related coverage: