Looking skyward with binoculars in hand, dozens of Lancaster County bird watchers will be taking to local parks and wild areas for their annual Christmastime count of the various species flying overhead.

But like many events this holiday season, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented an obstacle, forcing organizers to scale back the long-running community science event, which will be held locally on Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

Specifically, they’ve largely closed off the count to newcomers, opting instead to rely on a group of returning counters to complete the bulk of the work, said Barbara Hunsberger, Lancaster County Bird Club’s president.

“Because we can’t do things like carpooling, we decided we weren’t going to take new people,” she said. “You don’t want to have someone who’s never done it before and just throw them out by themselves.”

Hunsberger spoke about those changes in the days before the club’s yearly Christmas bird counts, which this year, will take place in a pair of 15-mile circles surrounding the Lancaster and Lititz areas.

There, group members will explore roadways, parks, hiking trails and backyards, taking a census of the local birds they see and hear. They’ll note both the number of birds spotted and their species, Hunsberger said.

“We see how many birds we can identify,” she said. “We are looking at all kinds of habitats. Wetlands, forest, fields, whatever.”

Part of nationwide effort

The local census is one of many similar birding events likely to take place around the country this season as part of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, which is now in its 121st year, having begun in 1900.

Before then, it was a tradition for hunters to take to the outdoors on Christmas, shooting down as many birds as they could see — a tradition known as a “side hunt,” Audubon officials posted in an online explainer.

“Whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won,” it reads.

Before long, concerns arose about dwindling bird populations, and in 1900, conservationists proposed swapping the hunt for a count.

Hunsberger lauded the switch as one of the earliest successful conservation efforts, one that endures today. The counts are held during the holiday season, not always on Christmas Day.

And it’s not only for fun, Hunsberger said, explaining that data recorded during the count is reported to scientific researchers, who monitor local bird populations, some of which are still shifting and decline.

“There are lots of populations on the decline, more on the decline than on the rise,” Hunsberger said, citing problems like habitat destruction and changing climates.

Providing an example, club Vice President Ted Nichols II pointed to the black-capped chickadee, which he said previously was the most common bird of its type locally. In recent years, he said, it’s been dethroned by the similar Carolina chickadee, a traditionally Southern species that seems to be moving northward.

“The importance of having your data captured is just incredible,” Nichols said of the relationship between birdwatching hobbyists and scientific researchers.

100 species in some years

During some annual events, local counters have spotted more than 100 species, said Hunsberger, a longtime birder. That includes rare species, which aren’t typically in the area, she said.

“Usually there is something that’s not supposed to be here that we see during these counts,” Hunsberger said.

The counts are led by experienced birders, but often, they are a point of entry for newcomers, too, Nichols said. In a typical year, those newcomers are paired up with experienced birders, who offer guidance and instruction, Nichols said.

But this year, COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines have put a halt to those introductions, advising against the inter-household sharing of equipment and vehicles, he said.

In a notice about this year’s count, club officials explained the event would be open only to a core group of longtime participants.

“The Lancaster and Lititz counts will be held with participants required to follow all applicable state and municipal COVID-19 masking guidelines,” the notice reads.

A third club count in southern Lancaster County was altogether canceled due to the pandemic, Hunsberger said.

Still, there may be limited opportunities for non-club-members living within the 15-mile count circles to report birds visiting their backyard feeders, Hunsberger said. Those interested should reach out to her or Nichols through email, she said.

Nichols, who leads the Lititz count, is at tanicholsii@gmail.com, and his count is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Hunsberger, who leads the Lancaster count, is at phunsberger@comcast.net, and her count is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2.

Even if some changes had to be made, Hunsberger said she is looking forward to the counts, especially in a year when so many holiday gatherings and events had to be canceled due to the ongoing spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus.

“It's such a tradition,” she said of the count. “It is great to have that.”

