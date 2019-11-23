Lonnie Wenger, from team Drop It Like It's Hot, rapells down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Chet Garver, 2, of Quarryville, reaches out to touch Sydney, a bearded dragon from Black Rock Retreat, at SouthernEnd Give in Quarryville on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries for Extraordinary Give.
Sharon Grager, of Willow Street Lions Club, left; and Caroline Hess, of Team Bananas, rappel down the Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Ellie Mankin, 14, left, watches as Kendal Janssen, 15, tosses a bean bag while volunteering at Southern End Give on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
Isaacs mascot Filbert the Flamingo, rappels down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Sydney, a bearded dragon from Black Rock Retreat, was part of the fundraising at Southern End Gives in Quarryville on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
Margie Lamberson, of Fulton Bank, nears the end of her descent down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Tulula, a Russian Tortoise, was part of the Southern End Gives in Quarryville on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
PNC's Justin Manning nears the bottom of his descent down the Holiday Inn Lancaster during Friday's Extraordinary Give. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Bryce Kerr, 3, plays minigolf while his mom, Jennifer Kerr and younger sister, Emily, 1, watch on, during Southern End Gives on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
Margie Lamberson, of Fulton Bank, rappels down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Bryce Kerr, 3, plays minigolf while his mom, Jennifer Kerr and younger sister, Emily, 1, watch on, during Southern End Gives on Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
Justin Manning, of PNC, pappels down the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday Nov. 22, 2019. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. as part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
A carmel apple bar was one of a handful of activities set up at Southern End Give's Extraordinary Give event in Quarryville, Friday November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.
Spectators take pictures as volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappel down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Nicholas Kretzing, 17, of Quarryville, colors while passing time volunteering at Southern End Give in Quarryville in Friday, November 22, 2019. Different stations and games were set up by New Hope Community Life Ministry, Quarryville Library, Southern End Community Association, Solanco Education Foundation and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries for Extraordinary Give.
Neal Heisey, of Team Drop It Like It's Hot, rappels down the Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Janie Barton, of Team Frogtown, rappels down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Frogtown Cafe owner Janie Barton nears the end of her descent down the Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Kristen Hottenstein, of Team Drop It Like It's Hot, rapells down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop, rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
Caroline Hess, of Team Bananas from Brubaker Connaughton Goss & Lucarelli LLC, rapells down the side of Holiday Inn Lancaster Friday. Volunteers participating in VisionCorps' Eye Drop rappelled down the Queen Street side of the Holiday Inn 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Eye Drop is a fundraiser that is part of the 2019 Extraordinary Give.
From left: Central PA Food Bank volunteers Bill Simonson, Kir Evancho, Adam Peterson and Loyna DeJesus dance in fruit and vegetable costumes on Queen St. at the Extraordinary Give event in Lancaster City, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Lancaster History President and CEO Tom Ryan gets ready to roll a strike at the Benchmark Extra Bowl competition at Decades Lancaster during the Extraordinary Give event in Lancaster City, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Mustafi Nuur, founder of Bridge, speaks at a "pop-up human experience" with Church World Services on Prince Street during the Extraordinary Give event in Lancaster City, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. During the pop-up event they video called refugees still waiting in camps in countries like Kenya and Greece.
