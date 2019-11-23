People who were unable to donate to the Extraordinary Give due to website glitches now have the opportunity to donate until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The generosity of people who donated to Lancaster County's 24-hour Extraordinary Give event broke the Internet.

Literally.

The ExtraGive website was down for about 45 minutes. "It got overloaded," said Tracy Cutler, executive vice president for the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Today, the community foundation contacted the organizations that were part of the ExtraGive to let them know that donations will be accepted through Tuesday night.

"This is an intention to help donors who were denied the chance to give their gifts," said Cutler. "The site was glitchy ... this was a way to make up for it."

The move to keep the donation site open comes with the expectation that people will use it in good faith, Cutler said. This is not meant to be an extension of the 24-hour giving marathon.

The event raised over $10.5M for Lancaster County organizations. Over 28,000 people donated to 522 organizations.