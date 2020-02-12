Well, it turns out that Dr. Scribblerfunnies did not have the full story on pink funnies that appeared in the old Sunday News. The Jan. 15 column stated that comics in the first issues of the Sunday News in 1923 were printed in black and white, then full color, then pink. No comment as to how long the pink lasted.
The Scribbler apparently grew up with pink comics and forgot about them. According to several readers with better memories, the pinks ran through the mid-’50s, when they turned to full color.
Brett Snyder, of Gap, operates a business buying and selling old newspapers and magazines at Pastpaper.com. He says the Sunday News comic strips were printed on pink paper through 1954. Full color began in 1955.
“Almost all of the larger city papers printed funnies in color,” he says. “Some smaller towns printed a few pages in color in the Saturday edition. Some did black and white only. Lancaster was the only paper that I’ve come across in pink.”
Ruth Boas, of Lancaster, remembers pink funnies from the year she was born — 1942 — until they turned to color in 1955. She remembers something else happened when the pink funnies vanished.
“Although I loved the color,” she says, I was deeply disappointed that the comics no longer featured my favorite comic, ‘Little Annie Rooney.’ And right in the middle of an exciting story line, too.”
Elephant rides
As she read about the hole in the ground at the Lime Street bridge that was filled in late last year, Billie Ruff, of Lancaster, recalled riding a baby elephant in an adjacent parking lot in the late 1940s. She was 5 years old.
Children took a ride around the parking lot on the back of one of two baby elephants trimmed in red.
“I thought that was cruel to ride on babies,” she says. Her father persuaded her to get aboard by explaining that “they’re teenagers with learners’ permits.”
Barn hitches
In response to the Nov. 27 Scribbler column concerning a horse-hitching ring in a stone curb in the second block of East King Street, Carol Thompson says her circa 1890s Manor Township bank barn still has hitching rings embedded in its outside walls.
“They were probably used when church services were held and the buggy horses were hitched to them during services,” she writes.
Dr. S. Kendrick Eshleman III says there’s a similar ring in the wall by a door to his 19th century mill in Paradise.
Amish Acres
One of the primary Amish-themed tourist attractions in America was sold at auction last week. Amish Acres, a large complex including a farm, restaurant and theater in Nappanee, Indiana, sold for $4.25 million.
Richard Pletcher opened Amish Acres in 1970. He claimed the core attraction was the only Amish farm listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Eric Conner, the historian of Lancaster tourism who formerly worked as marketing director at the Amish Farm and House on Lincoln Highway East, says Pletcher’s visit to the Lancaster attraction in the early 1960s helped inspire Pletcher to get into Amish tourism in Indiana.
The Amish Farm and House, Lancaster’s first tourist attraction, opened in 1955.
Amish Acres was divided and sold to six people. One new owner told a Nappanee news outlet he is “excited to build off the legacy that’s here.”
Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.