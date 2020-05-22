This year’s New Holland Farmers Fair, the latest iteration of a street fair that’s been a tradition in New Holland since 1927, has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The New Holland Farmers Day Association, which organizes the annual fair, said health concerns complicated the ongoing planning and volunteer coordination for the four-day event set to begin Sept. 30.

“Even if current restrictions were lifted for the opening of the Fair, it would be extremely difficult to have complete assurance that all volunteers, vendors and spectators would attend,” the fair association said in a Friday press release announcing the cancellation.

“While the entire Board of Directors was heartbroken to make this decision, they feel it is a safer and more conscientious decision to take this year to continue progress on infrastructure of the organization, planning, fund raising, volunteer recruitment and community building. While this is sad news for the New Holland community, the Board of Directors looks forward to seeing everyone in 2021, stronger and better than ever,” the association said.

With a parade, food vendors, rides and a tug-of-war competition, the annual fair is the marquee event for the New Holland area. The fair, which still features the livestock shows and produce exhibits that were the main attractions in the early years, was held during the Great Depression of the 1930s but took a hiatus from 1941 to 1945 because of World War II.