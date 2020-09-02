Meteorological summer is the months of June, July and August — and this year's was Lancaster County's warmest on record.

But not by much.

According to Millersville meteorologist Eric Horst, the long-term average temperature across those months here is 72.6 degrees. This summer came in 3.9 degrees higher, at 76.5 degrees.

"No record highs," he said in a written message to LNP|LancasterOnline. "But many very muggy days and sultry overnights ...which are what are most remarkable."

Records here date to 1914, and Horst wrote that the previous warmest June through August here was 2010, at 3.7 degrees above average.

Lancaster wasn't alone in having a notably warm summer, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

According to analysis posted on its social media, this was the warmest June through August on record in Harrisburg, Bradford, Johnstown and State College, as well as in Lancaster. Its records here go back through 1949; the others vary but State College’s are the oldest, starting in 1893.

"Warm nights, persistent 80/90 degree days, and dominant high pressure systems aided in this being the hottest summer on record for some cities," that analysis said.

Looking ahead, Horst indicated he doesn't see any compelling indicator on whether this fall will also have above-average temperatures.

"There will be a shot of refreshing air for the start of this weekend," he wrote, "but next week looks like more muggy showery conditions."

