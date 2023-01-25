Edna Amaro learned she would be evicted by accident.

In October, the 78-year-old Lancaster city resident had a question about the North Water Street apartment she had lived in for the last 45 years, and so she called her property management company, which gave her surprise notice that her landlord intended to sell the building she lived in. On top of that, potential buyers would soon be coming through her home.

The least her landlord could have done, she said, was send her a letter before scheduling the walkthroughs.

Initially, Amaro was given just over a month to move out of her home. The new property owner wants to redevelop the brick row home, which has two apartments, and bump up the rent to $1,300 a month.

Amaro has been receiving $1,150 a month from Social Security, and her $465 monthly rent was at least manageable. Paying almost triple that amount is out of the question.

“It’s been hell since Oct. 13,” Amaro said. “There’s just no place for elderly people.”

With the help of a public defender, Amaro has been given until April 1 to find a new place, which she thanks God for every day. But now she’s scrambling to figure out where to go next.

Amaro can’t turn to her friends, she said, because they don’t have the resources to let her stay with them. They’re elderly themselves or they travel often, which makes having a guest impossible.

After spending more than 50 years in Lancaster, Amaro insists she does not want to go back to Maryland to stay with her family. Her whole life is here in the city: her heart doctor, her church and especially her husband’s remains and her 7-year-old cat, Mr. Tiger, whom she affectionately calls “The Fat Cat.” She’s also wary of moving farther out into the county where transportation to her Lancaster-based doctor could prove difficult.

Through tears, Amaro said Mr. Tiger has been the one thing that’s helping her hold on to hope. If not for herself, she knows she needs to find a home for Mr. Tiger, and she worries about what would happen to him if she wound up homeless or living in a shelter.

Amaro thought seriously about killing herself at the start of the New Year. It seemed like a better alternative than being homeless, she said, and her monthslong search for affordable housing made her completely lose hope. She might have done it, too, if her insurance provider, with whom she shared her suicidal thoughts, hadn’t called Lancaster city police for a welfare check — and if she had not had Mr. Tiger.

He knows something’s going on in the household, Amaro said, because he sniffs around the boxes of her memories that are slowly being packed up. A lot of the boxes might be thrown away in a month if she has to downsize to move into a new place.

With just 65 days to go before her April 1 eviction date, Amaro still needs a place to go. Four months fly by quickly, she said, so she called the Watchdog in desperation after hearing about the column from a friend.

GET HELP If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

LGBT-specific resources: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.

Navigating the system

Amaro has been searching for housing options since October and has recruited friends and even her insurance company to help. They look at nonprofit organizations offering affordable housing units and private landlords with apartments for rent. No luck so far.

One route she took was to call 211, a hotline for anyone experiencing a housing crisis. The purpose of 211 is to point people toward resources or offer referrals when needed. But Amaro said the service wasn’t much help.

Curious, the Watchdog decided to give it a try too.

Connecting with 211 was not a problem. The call menu was easy to use and the wait times were minimal. The Watchdog’s hope was building in the moments before connecting with someone.

But as soon as a resource specialist answered the call, that hope quickly faded.

Patricia Espinosa-Vargas, the director of 211 East, which serves seven eastern Pennsylvania counties including Lancaster, said there isn’t a lot 211 can do for someone in Amaro’s shoes. There are options for people who need emergency housing for the night and nonprofits such as Tenfold that offer short-term housing, but many require referrals. Those referrals require people to be currently homeless. Amaro doesn’t qualify, even though she will be homeless in three months.

Espinosa-Vargas was able to guide The Watchdog to some resources — like the YWCA’S affordable housing space — but she made it clear that many places, including the YWCA, have waitlists that take years to move through.

The Watchdog made a list of affordable housing options, checked it twice for open waitlists and income limits, and crossed out at least 85% of places that were within Amaro’s budget.

HDC MidAtlantic, a housing nonprofit in south-central Pennsylvania, rents out a majority of the city’s affordable apartments geared toward seniors. Its three affordable units are completely rented out, and the waitlists are closed. A representative with HDC MidAtlantic said the waitlists closed because they had people waiting five years out, and officials did not want to get anyone’s hopes up.

Even if the waitlists are still open, most places have an income threshold applicants need to meet. Amaro was turned away from one senior living apartment because she made $5,000 less per year than the company required. Others don’t allow pets, and she’s not interested in going anywhere without Mr. Tiger.

Limited options

Espinosa-Vargas said it’s better for people to work with private landlords because they will probably find housing faster. Landlords might be more flexible with a person’s budget, too, she said. Espinosa-Vargas recommends potential renters visit the website pahousingsearch.com, where anyone can share available apartments.

The Watchdog checked into it, and while there’s a number of rental options, not all of them are affordable and a handful note their waitlists are closed, too.

Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said he often warns people about private rentals because scammers can run rampant on websites like pahousingsearch.com or Craigslist. There’s even a warning that pops up immediately on pahousingsearch.com telling people to watch out for potential scammers.

Amaro’s situation is not uncommon, Eby said, and Lancaster County as a whole is struggling to find resources for everyone who needs them. As The Watchdog headed out of a noon interview with Eby on Monday, a line of people were waiting outside to meet with a Housing Authority representative.

There is no single, overriding reason people find themselves facing homelessness, and officials are still looking for answers to some kind of pattern in the local housing crisis, Eby said.

One of the few resources the Housing Authority can offer directly is Section 8 Housing vouchers, Eby said, because it does not currently have any of its own housing to rent out. The vouchers pay for a portion of a person’s monthly rent for any qualified housing of their choice.

The county’s standard housing voucher waitlist is expected to reopen this year for the first time since 2007, when nearly 5,000 people applied. Its temporary emergency housing voucher waitlist, instituted during the pandemic, is closed for good.

Lancaster City Housing Authority closed its voucher waitlists, too, due to high demand. Executive Director Barbara Wilson said she’s not sure when they will reopen.

Wilson said the city housing authority gets an endless stream of calls from people looking for help, and some are frustrated they can’t get the answers they’re looking for. Others complain about 211, where officials usually send them first, but Wilson said there isn’t much they can do about it.

Their frustrations are understandable. The Watchdog grew frustrated and worried with every closed waitlist, unanswered phone call and unattainable minimum income requirement. Places that seemed like they should have had the answer — or at least something to grasp at — came up empty.

But as much as The Watchdog attempted to go through the motions of finding an answer, it’s difficult for anyone to really put themselves in Amaro’s shoes — on the brink of homelessness with no access to the internet and just a landline phone.

Amaro says a prayer every time she adds her name on another waitlist in the hopes that something will open up in a city that seems to have an insufficient supply of attainable housing.

“This town is dried up.”

