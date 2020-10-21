As coronavirus infections spread across Pennsylvania earlier this year, some of the state’s most rural counties seemed to be largely escaping the impact, with few cases of COVID-19 and no loss of life.

But as the state's fall surge has continued, the pandemic’s deadly touch has been quietly reaching into even the most sparsely populated corners of Pennsylvania, Department of Health data show.

Earlier this month, rural Forest, Sullivan and Potter counties — northern parts of the state where some Lancaster County residents go to hunt and vacation — experienced their first COVID-19 deaths.

That means that, as of Wednesday, only one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had yet to lose a single life to the pandemic. It is Cameron County, in the state’s “elk country” northwest of State College.

Cameron, whose county seat is Emporium, has the state’s smallest population, with 4,447 people. That’s about as many people as East Petersburg Borough, though spread over an area 330 times as large.

So far, Cameron has had only eight cases of COVID-19. It has had no new cases since early August, and no one there has died from the virus, even as the statewide toll has climbed well past 8,000.

Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman, noted that Cameron and some other rural counties continue to have relatively low rates of infection, and some don’t have the kinds of long-term-care facilities where so many of the state’s 8,562 deaths have occurred.

But he cautioned that no area of the state is immune to the pandemic.

“Any cases and any deaths are a reminder of the importance of taking steps to protect yourself from the virus” in any part of Pennsylvania.

“Wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands frequently and if you are sick, staying home are essential to prevent the spread of the virus.”

To see the Department of Health's list of COVID-19 deaths by county as of Oct. 21, 2020, click here.