Confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania have reached 112,048 cases as of July 31, according to the state's department of health.

In Lancaster County, total cases have reached 5,525 cases -- an increase of 297 from a total of 4,228 on Friday of last week.

Since the beginning of the month, cases in the county have gone from 4,464 cases to 5,525 cases on Friday July 31 -- an increase of 1,061 new cases.

The chart below shows the daily new virus infections and deaths over the past ten days, as reported by the state and the Lancaster County coroner's office.

LNP|LancasterOnline will update data on this chart weekly.