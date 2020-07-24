Confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania have reached 105,571 cases as of July 24, according to the state's department of health.

In Lancaster County, total cases have reached 5,228 cases -- an increase of 240 from a total of 4,988 on Friday of last week.

Since the beginning of the month, cases in the county have gone from 4,464 cases to 5,288 cases on Friday July 24 -- an increase of 764 new cases.

The chart below shows the daily new virus infections and deaths over the past ten days, as reported by the state and the Lancaster County coroner's office.

LNP|LancasterOnline will update data on this chart weekly.