Confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania have reached 96,651 cases as of July 17, an increase of 2,775 cases over the past week, according to the state's department of health.

According to the department, cases in Lancaster County reached 4,988.

Over the past week, cases in the county have gone from 4,783 cases on Friday July 10 to 4,988-- an increase of 205 new cases.

The chart below shows the daily new virus infections and deaths over since the beginning of July, as reported by the state and the Lancaster County coroner's office.

LNP|LancasterOnline will update daily data on this chart weekly.