Confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania have reached 93,876 cases as of July 10, according to the state's department of health.

In Lancaster County, total cases have reached 4,783 cases -- of which 4,681 have been confirmed and 102 are probable infections.

Since the beginning of the month, cases in the county have risen 4,464 cases to 4,783 cases on Friday July 10 -- an increase of 319 cases new cases.

The chart below shows the daily new virus infections and deaths over the past ten days, as reported by the state and the Lancaster County coroner's office.

LNP|LancasterOnline will update daily data on this chart weekly.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here is the data since the first case was reported in the county on March 18: