After a car crash on May 18, Seble Zqusquam was grateful that she and her son made it out without a scratch.

But the same couldn’t be said for her son’s car — it was totaled.

Zqusquam had a driver’s license, but not her own car. She relied on her son to drive her to and from work at Magnolias of Lancaster, an assisted living facility for older adults, where she works in food service. Zqusquam’s son drove her every day.

After the crash, she wasn’t sure what she would do. She might have to ask a friend to drive her to work, she thought.

Little did she know she’d win a bright red 2023 Hyundai Elantra the next day.

A ‘very, very hard worker’

Since 2017, IntegraCare, the company that oversees Magnolias of Lancaster and 15 other facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, has held an annual Continued Attendance Rewards program (with a fitting acronym, CAR).

The program incentivizes employees to improve their attendance with the chance of winning a car. For each week that an employee maintains perfect attendance, their name is put into a drawing. Once a year, a winner is selected among the 16 facilities.

Zqusquam, 62, worked hard to give herself many opportunities to throw her name into the ring.

Originally from Ethiopia, Zqusquam, her husband and their five kids moved to Lancaster 12 years ago to join a family member who already lived here. Now a resident of Millersville, she’s worked at Magnolias for over five years, after her daughter saw the position online.

In those five years, Zqusquam has never missed a day of work. She’s never called in sick. She’s never taken a vacation day.

“I love to serve the people," Zqusquam said. “When I come and I start to work, I feel good because I love the residents. I don’t want to work (at) another place.”

Lisa Smith, dining director at Magnolias of Lancaster, has worked with Zqusquam since assuming her position three months ago. She was struck by just how dedicated Zqusquam was to her job.

“She gives you her all,” Smith said. “She comes in early. If it’s her day off and I need her, she comes in, no questions asked. She is a very, very hard worker.”

A timely surprise

Even the morning after the crash, Zqusquam managed to get to work. But she expressed concern to Smith, her boss, about transportation in the future.

That morning happened to be the day of the CAR program drawing.

Smith implored Zqusquam to have hope that she could be the winner of the car. Though only corporate was informed of the winner, she woke up that morning with a gut feeling that something would happen in Zqusquam’s favor.

But Zqusquam denied the possibility — that year, 42 employees had perfect attendance.

Outside, employees were gathered for the annual “car party,” when employees at every IntegraCare location anxiously wait to see if someone from their facility is selected as the winner. Zqusquam kept trying to retreat back inside and return to work.

It wasn’t until the red Hyundai Elantra pulled up to the parking lot that she figured she’d stay outside a bit longer.

“All of the employees were out there cheering…” Smith said, describing the morning’s excitement. “They pulled out a golden ticket Willy Wonka-style with her name printed out. The whole car was full of balloons.”

“No one believed it when I called my husband,” Zqusquam said.

Her husband thought she was joking. He was shocked when she more seriously instructed him to come and pick up their new car.

And, true to her work ethic, she saw no reason to stop working despite the day’s events.

Two years ago, Zqusquam won a television from a different IntegraCare program.

Michelle Butler, executive operations officer for Magnolias of Lancaster, says she has never worked for an organization that offers such benefits to employees and that cares so deeply about its employees’ professional development.

IntegraCare’s management has noticed an improvement in employees’ attendance records since beginning the CAR program. In the 2017 contest, there were 15 employees with perfect attendance; in 2022, there were 42.

In her two-and-a-half years working at Magnolias, Butler oversees all the facility’s employees, including Zqusquam.

“She’s a very sound employee, definitely reliable and cares about the residents,” Butler said.

Working with purpose

Zqusquam loves her job at Magnolias and feels a great sense of fulfillment from getting to serve others. The residents love her, too.

But there’s been something even greater motivating her stellar attendance.

“When I came to the country, (I came for) my kids,” Zqusquam said. “I’m (always) telling my kids, ‘You have to go back to school.’ Education is key.”

Now, each of her five adult children have received a degree or are currently attending a university studying subjects like biology and nursing. One of her daughters is spending a few months doing research at Harvard University. Zqusquam’s goal has always been to work hard and open endless opportunities for her kids.

Zqusquam greatly values education and intelligence. Pointing to her head, Zqusquam explained that your mind is “always with you,” whereas money will come and go.

After days of eight-hour shifts preparing food, many might get tired of cooking. But not Zqusquam.

Bright and early at 5 a.m. each day, she wakes up to make a day’s worth of food for herself and her family — before going to work to make more food for the residents at Magnolias.

In Zqusquam’s house, her family’s food is different from the kind she prepares at work. At home she maintains her family’s connection to Ethiopia; meals consist of home-cooked favorites with fresh vegetables, spicy plates and sauces with injera, an Ethiopian bread.

Adapting to the different type of cooking she does at work was a learning process, but Smith was there to guide her along the way. The two sometimes go through new recipes step by step to help Zqusquam better understand the instructions.

Enthusiastic about education, Zqusquam is not one to back down from learning new skills. Now, she’s directed her growth mindset to her new car.

Filled with advanced, computerized controls, it has taken some time for Zqusquam to learn its mechanics. But the ease it’s brought to her life — and its joyful bright red paint — has meant the world to her.