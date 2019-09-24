The last two flu seasons have been notable — this past one unusually long, the previous one particularly bad — and the coming one is looking troublesome too.

That’s because countries below the equator see flu about six months before the U.S. does, and they’ve had a worse-than-usual season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As efforts to protect people from the flu swing into gear, here’s a summary of information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the department.

Recent seasons: The last two have been doozies. In recent years, the 2017-18 season was by far the worst, and the 2018-19 season was the longest.

The seasons brought 4,570 and 2,355 confirmed cases in Lancaster County and 12 and seven deaths, respectively. For Pennsylvania, it was 122,030 and 98,453 confirmed cases, and 258 and 157 deaths.

Who should get vaccinated: Everyone age 6 months and older should get vaccinated against the flu each year, with rare exceptions.

When to get vaccinated: By the end of October is recommended, but the vaccine is available long after that and experts say late is better than never.

The vaccine is updated every year and some places have been offering this year’s vaccine for a while, but the CDC says getting vaccinated in July or August “is likely to be associated with reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season, particularly among older adults.”

Where to get it: Insurance usually provides flu shots administered at doctor’s offices for free. Many pharmacies also offer them on a walk-in basis, generally charging if insurance doesn’t cover it.

The uninsured or underinsured can also call 1-877-PA-HEALTH for flu vaccine appointments at the county’s State Health Center at 1661 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Number affected: Experts say the actual numbers of cases and deaths are much higher because many who get the flu aren’t tested, and complications like pneumonia may show up too late for the flu that caused them to be detected.

National estimates say up to 42.9 million people across America got the flu last season, with up to 61,200 flu-associated deaths.

Other numbers: Adult flu deaths aren’t traced consistently nationwide, but child flu deaths are. CDC shows 135 nationwide last season, and it estimates that 80% of flu-associated deaths in children are among the unvaccinated.

Effectiveness: CDC estimates flu vaccine effectiveness at preventing illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor’s office at 47% in 2018-19 and 38% in 2017-18. It also says vaccinated people are less likely to become severely ill and need to be hospitalized.

Thimerosal: The CDC says the preservative has been shown to be safe when used in vaccines, but the majority of flu vaccines don’t use it and people who are concerned can get a thimerosal-free version.